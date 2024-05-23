Unicorn AIM VCT Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:UAV)

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Unicorn AIM VCT Stock Performance

Unicorn AIM VCT stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.18) on Thursday. Unicorn AIM VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 87 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 112 ($1.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £178.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1,541.67 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.23.

Get Unicorn AIM VCT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tim Woodcock acquired 46,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £50,011.80 ($63,563.55). Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unicorn AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicorn AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.