Unicorn AIM VCT Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:UAV)

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Unicorn AIM VCT Stock Performance
Unicorn AIM VCT stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.18) on Thursday. Unicorn AIM VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 87 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 112 ($1.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £178.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1,541.67 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Tim Woodcock acquired 46,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £50,011.80 ($63,563.55). Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile
Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.
Featured Stories
