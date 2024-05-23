Unilever (NYSE:UL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.98

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.98 and last traded at $54.64, with a volume of 508511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.