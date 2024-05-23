Union Savings Bank Has $45,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 166.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Marriott International by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,487.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,856,000 after purchasing an additional 323,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,671. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.2 %

MAR traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.02. The company had a trading volume of 314,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,559. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.13 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.02.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

