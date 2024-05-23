Union Savings Bank Purchases 75 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Union Savings Bank increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,430,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,817,000 after buying an additional 43,090 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 246,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,164,000 after purchasing an additional 69,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMI traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.42. The company had a trading volume of 157,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.55 and a 200 day moving average of $259.12. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $304.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

