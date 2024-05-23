Union Savings Bank Sells 64 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Union Savings Bank reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,823 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,240,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.07.

FedEx Trading Down 1.7 %

FedEx stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.79. 475,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,128. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.