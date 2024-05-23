Universal (NYSE:UVV) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.19 and last traded at $47.75. 93,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 244,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th.

Get Universal alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UVV

Universal Trading Down 13.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 687.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal during the first quarter valued at $465,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Universal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.