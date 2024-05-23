Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Sells $76,783.14 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,783.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,046.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPST opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UPST. Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 80.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

