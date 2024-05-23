US Bancorp DE Acquires 8,205 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,223,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Walmart were worth $350,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $3,674,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after buying an additional 3,488,530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 46.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491,137 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,271,000 after buying an additional 1,416,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,698,519,000 after buying an additional 1,317,729 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after acquiring an additional 751,713 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,687,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,733,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,280,394 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.01.

Walmart Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE WMT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,049,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,682,900. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $521.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

