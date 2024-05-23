US Bancorp DE Buys 2,551,005 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551,005 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $686,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VEA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,025,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,030,147. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

