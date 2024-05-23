US Bancorp DE Buys 4,368 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned 0.14% of Home Depot worth $483,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

HD traded down $3.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $326.65. 1,505,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,066. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

