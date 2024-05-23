US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,647,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,358 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $234,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,528,939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $895,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,543 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,165 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

CSCO traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,599,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,327,645. The company has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,772 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.