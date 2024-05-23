US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,376,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.69% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $253,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,078 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,439,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $75,684,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.77. 1,530,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,529. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.