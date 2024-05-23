US Bancorp DE Has $206.07 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,157,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 612,949 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.13% of Pfizer worth $206,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,766,000 after buying an additional 136,467 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 71,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.8 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 27,851,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,412,793. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $162.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

