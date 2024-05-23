US Bancorp DE Purchases 18,351 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.94% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $159,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VXF traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.49. 136,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,715. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.74 and its 200 day moving average is $163.09. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

