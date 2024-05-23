US Bancorp DE Sells 38,625 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,625 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Mastercard worth $405,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $4,595,559,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,593,025,000 after purchasing an additional 251,516 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 306,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,214,000 after purchasing an additional 56,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $451.21. 971,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $465.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total value of $49,378,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,863,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,372,453,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total transaction of $49,378,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,863,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,372,453,050.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,681,580 shares of company stock valued at $765,101,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

