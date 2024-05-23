US Bancorp DE Sells 8,023 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Caterpillar worth $189,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 25,408.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC raised their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $349.33. 1,367,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,642. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.60 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $170.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.77 and a 200 day moving average of $313.36.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

