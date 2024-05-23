USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Paul A. Jones Sells 2,714 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Jones sold 2,714 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $132,063.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $47.73. 26,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,359. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a market cap of $909.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.27 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on USNA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 21.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.