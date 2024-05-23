V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VFC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.59.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.99. 18,453,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,787,975. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. V.F. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 8.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in V.F. by 14.0% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 397,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 48,754 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth about $233,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

