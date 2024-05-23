Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after buying an additional 102,531 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 14,306 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

GLTR traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,637. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $80.99 and a twelve month high of $109.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.00.

