Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Has $15.12 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 130.2% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,916,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,968. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

