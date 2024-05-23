Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,726 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.97. 583,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,058. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

