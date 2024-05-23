Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 23,980 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,980 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.43. The company had a trading volume of 366,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,127. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

