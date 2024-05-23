VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Sets New 1-Year High at $244.56

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $244.56 and last traded at $241.85, with a volume of 2572212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $236.59.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.