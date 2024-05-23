Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Increased by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 338,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,223,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,206,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,006,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.