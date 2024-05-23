Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 790,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,911 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $88,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after acquiring an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,131,000 after buying an additional 115,272 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,516,000 after buying an additional 169,321 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,023,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,270,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,621,000 after acquiring an additional 82,283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.97. The stock had a trading volume of 493,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,497. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.55. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

