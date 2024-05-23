Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $72,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,775.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,965,000 after acquiring an additional 381,106 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,282,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.27. The stock had a trading volume of 546,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,612. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $76.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

