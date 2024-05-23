Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 187.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VO stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.61. 134,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

