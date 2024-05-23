Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.94. 1,441,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,426. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $76.85. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

