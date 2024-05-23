Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $489.99

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $489.99 and last traded at $486.93, with a volume of 638571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $487.06.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $442.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $473.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

