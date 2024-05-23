Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16,265.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,778,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.3% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.36% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $861,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,972,000. Oikos Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,600,000 after purchasing an additional 992,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after buying an additional 905,087 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

