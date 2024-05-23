Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 136.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after purchasing an additional 300,304 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,556,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,957,000 after purchasing an additional 171,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.66. 2,491,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,386. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.87. The firm has a market cap of $389.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $263.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

