Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after buying an additional 300,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,556,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,957,000 after buying an additional 171,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.19. The company had a trading volume of 994,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,554. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The company has a market capitalization of $393.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

