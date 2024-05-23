VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of VBIV opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.
About VBI Vaccines
