Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Veralto has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Veralto to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Veralto has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $101.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Veralto

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.