Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 0%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)'s share price fell 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $96.50 and last traded at $99.31. 1,450,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,978,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average is $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,676,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,426,331 shares of company stock valued at $312,577,246. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

