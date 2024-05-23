Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

VWAGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Volkswagen

Volkswagen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $14.84 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $81.93 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.6401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.64.

Volkswagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.