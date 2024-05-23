Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,669 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNO. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.42. 409,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,878. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.