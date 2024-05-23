Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Wabash National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Wabash National has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wabash National to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE WNC opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $999.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.62. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $515.28 million during the quarter. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.84%. Analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

