WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading Up 4.5%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $8.89. 71,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 92,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of -0.10.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 71.73% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in WalkMe by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in WalkMe by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

