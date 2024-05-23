WBI Investments LLC Acquires 1,416 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

WBI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,399 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,107,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,712,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,729,000 after acquiring an additional 90,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,566. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 161,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 161,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,656.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $42,580.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

