WBI Investments LLC Buys 878 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

WBI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,020,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,472,000 after acquiring an additional 72,377 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 623,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,557 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 525,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after buying an additional 114,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,256,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PPA traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $105.07. The stock had a trading volume of 51,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,353. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $105.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.91.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

