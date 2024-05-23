WBI Investments LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

WBI Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of XMLV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,896. The firm has a market cap of $809.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $57.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.64.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
