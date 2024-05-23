WBI Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

WBI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,461 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,571 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.46. 395,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

