WBI Investments LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

WBI Investments LLC trimmed its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250,734 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,722,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 689,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after buying an additional 24,128 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $297,012.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $297,012.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,529 shares of company stock worth $564,115 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ASB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 165,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

