WBI Investments LLC Has $511,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

WBI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 337.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $38.64. 785,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,667,154. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

