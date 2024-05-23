WBI Investments LLC Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

WBI Investments LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,111,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,540,000 after purchasing an additional 58,711 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 88,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.14. 401,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,552. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

