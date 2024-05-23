WBI Investments LLC Has $875,000 Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

WBI Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,260 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 908,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 435,490 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 632,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 114,868 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,610,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,830,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,559,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,424,000 after acquiring an additional 425,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.95. 1,465,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTEN. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

