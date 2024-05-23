WBI Investments LLC Invests $895,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Progressive by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 505,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 83,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Down 0.5 %

Progressive stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,935. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.91 and its 200 day moving average is $184.78. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77. The company has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,741 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.19.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

