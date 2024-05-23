WBI Investments LLC Makes New $712,000 Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $123,682,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 1,367.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 362,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,128,000 after buying an additional 337,836 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Globe Life by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,032,000 after buying an additional 304,942 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Globe Life by 141.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 466,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,766,000 after buying an additional 273,515 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $30,560,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,435. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of GL stock traded down $3.69 on Thursday, hitting $81.91. The stock had a trading volume of 672,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.51. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

