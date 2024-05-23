WBI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,680,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $871,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,689,000 after acquiring an additional 192,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 16.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,206.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JXN traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.58. 120,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,069. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.46. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $81.52. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

